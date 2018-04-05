SALT LAKE CITY — “Fixer Upper” doesn’t spell the end for the Gaines family on HGTV.

According to People magazine, Joanna and Chip Gaines will both appear in a new show called “Fixer Upper: Behind the Design.”

The spin-off, 30-minute show begins airing on April 10 after the corresponding rerun of the “Fixer Upper” show. The series will run for 15 episodes, according to CNN.

The show will prominently feature Joanna Gaines' design process, starting with when she meets the homeowners to how she puts together different parts of the homes.

Chip Gaines will also appear on the show.

But, as People reported, the main focus of the show will be on Joanna Gaines and “the nitty gritty of how she customizes her signature style for each client — whether it’s delving into paint color choices or figuring out how to put that special touch (like a personalized sign, for example) on every room.”

“I can’t wait to show our fans how every piece of the design comes together before the final reveal,” Joanna said in a release. “I want to nail every detail so that, when we walk away, Chip and I know we’ve given a family the one-of-a-kind home of their dreams.”

Joanna Gaines shared a sneak peek of the show, too.

Chip and Joanna Gaines aired the final episode of “Fixer Upper” on Tuesday night. The tearful series finale included the couple revealing that their Magnolia business name is based off a romantic interaction between the couple.

"You know what’s interesting about a magnolia tree?" Chip Gaines asked his children, Drake, Ella, Duke and Emmie Kay. "One of mama and I’s first dates, I climbed up a magnolia tree and I pulled her off a magnolia bloom, and I gave it to her.”