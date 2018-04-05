ROY — Residents can get rid of excessive waste at the city’s Public Works facility, 5460 S. 2700 West, during the weeks of April 9 and 16.

Dumpsters will be available Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The facility will closed on Sundays.

Residents must sign in at the office and produce proof of residency. No business or commercial contractors are allowed to dump waste.

No toxic, hazardous or flammable materials, was well as tires, batteries, paints, concrete, bricks or rocks will be accepted.