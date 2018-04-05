OGDEN — Residents are invited to celebrate National Historic Preservation Month during the city’s annual Historic Property Scavenger Hunt.

Participants will be asked to find historic buildings in Ogden based on visual clues from a brochure that can be picked up at the second floor information desk at the Municipal Building, 2549 Washington Blvd., or download it at ogdencity.com/Landmarks. The brochures will be available Monday, April 16.

Those that locate buildings will be eligible to win gift cards from downtown businesses and restaurants.

Brochures should be returned to the contest box at the information desk no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 16. Prizes will be awarded at the joint meeting of the city’s Landmarks Commission and the Weber Heritage Foundation on Thursday, May 17, at 5 p.m. at the Weber County Library, 2464 Jefferson Ave.

Complete information on contest rules and prizes can be found on the brochure.