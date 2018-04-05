SALT LAKE CITY — HMNY/MoviePass has acquired Moviefone, the movie listing and entertainment news website first made popular by AOL in the 1990s.

HMNY and MoviePass bought Moviefone from Oath Inc., which was formerly known as AOL Inc.

Oath, a Verizon company that currently owns all AOL and Yahoo products, will continue to run Moviefone’s digital ads and has obtained an ownership stake in MoviePass, according to the company’s press release.

"This natural alignment between MoviePass and Moviefone will help us grow our subscriber base significantly and expand our marketing and advertising platform for our studio and brand partners," said Mitch Lowe, CEO of MoviePass. "Moviefone has been a go-to resource for entertainment enthusiasts for years, and we're excited to bolster its presence and bring this iconic platform into the entertainment ecosystem of the future."

Moviefone, which AOL acquired in 1999 for $388 million, now shares trailers, streaming information, entertainment news and movie schedules, according to Variety. Moviefone's site has 6 million unique visitors monthly.

All of these products will expand MoviePass’ reach, the company said.

"HMNY's vision is to have MoviePass support the entire movie theater industry ecosystem — from distribution to exhibition and now, content," HMNY's chairman and CEO Ted Farnsworth said in a statement.

According to Deadline, Moviefone previously linked customers to MovieTickets.com and Fandango to provide customers an easy way to buy tickets.

As Variety reported, Moviefone previously used a dial-up phone line (which was pretty popular), that died in 2014 after the service’s original voice, co-founder Russ Leatherman, left the company in 2013.

Verizon bought AOL in 2016 for $4.4 billion, merging Yahoo and AOL together to create Oath, the parent company of Moviefone.