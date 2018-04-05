SALT LAKE CITY — Every family's get-togethers look a little different, but there's a good chance there aren't many families who can belt out a Broadway-worthy performance of "Les Miserables'" "One Day More," all while standing around a couch.

The LeBarons, a Utah family of better than average singers, spent part of their Easter Sunday doing a little karaoke. The obviously home-shot video — complete with a surprise appearance from a little girl — features 10 members of the LeBaron family taking a different part of the powerhouse song, each of their voices as impressive as the next, the singers building energy until the final soaring notes.

It's hard to listen and not get chills. You can watch the video here. The Clean Cut is a regular feature that highlights family friendly videos.