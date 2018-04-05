OGDEN — Weber State University’s Outdoor Program will host the 11th annual Petzl Ogden Climbing Festival on Friday, April 13, and Saturday, April 14, with events at various times and locations throughout the city.

The festival will include clinics, equipment demonstrations and a keynote presentation from professional rock climber and adventurer Emily Harrington, who will speak Friday at 7:15 p.m. in Ogden Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave. The presentation will include food, beverages, music and raffles. Due to limited seating, tickets will be sold in advance for $15, and any remaining tickets will be sold at the door for $25 (cash only).

On Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon, volunteers can participate in trail work and crag cleanup on the trail systems above 22nd Street. Participants will meet at the Saint Joseph High School Parking lot, 1790 Lake St., at 8 a.m. A light breakfast will be available for purchase, and Lucky Slice pizza will provide a free lunch at noon. Volunteers may sign up at volunteersignup.org/THBTM.

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, climbing clinics will be offered at the lower Ogden Boulder Field. Participants should park and check in at Saint Joseph High School.

Equipment demonstrations and a Citizens Climbing Competition will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Front Climbing Club, 225 20th St. The competition, which is open for anyone will run from 5-9 p.m.

To purchase tickets to Harrington's presentation, to view a list of the clinics being offered or to preregister for any of the events, visit the festival website weber.edu/ogdenclimbingfestival.