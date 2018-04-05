Oklahoma teachers are sharing photos of their torn up textbooks and broken chairs in the midst of their rally for better funding.

Here’s one example, first tweeted by Vox writer Alexia Campbell.

Two Oklahoma teachers shared these photos w/ me. Their students use these textbooks. It blows my mind. pic.twitter.com/kF6Azdlgy4 — Alexia Campbell (@AlexiaCampbell) April 2, 2018

Another image from a teacher shows tattered books.

One of the reasons it’s not over yet...This is a textbook from my daughter’s class. It’s a history book and the current President in it is George W. Bush. We can do better Oklahoma. #OklahomaTeacherWalkout#oklaed #oklaleg @gophouseok @oksenategop @housedemsok @oksenatedems pic.twitter.com/F5FE3JcFQh — Jamie (@jamiebh73) March 30, 2018

And then there’s this video of a sixth-grade teacher showing The Today Show her worn textbooks. She said she’s only received $100 raises every year.

"In Oklahoma today, teachers normally at the head of the class are walking out of it."-@gabegutierrez reports pic.twitter.com/00kCleecZe — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 3, 2018

Art teacher Laurissa Kovacs told USA Today that she’s protesting for more reasons than a pay raise.

"This is about doing what is right for these Oklahoma kids," she said.

Kovac later received more than $44,000 in donations as of Wednesday evening after photos of her classroom, which doesn’t even have enough seats for her students, went viral, according to CNN.

Ok here’s my story and why I’m walking out. This is my fourth year teaching in Oklahoma and after taxes and insurance I... Posted by Laurissa Kovacs on Wednesday, March 28, 2018

Public schools in both Kentucky and Oklahoma closed this week as a result of thousands of teachers walking out in protest for better wages and funds, according to NBC News. These teachers demand that lawmakers add more education funding to the Legislature.

Jason Simeroth, the superintendent of schools in Yukon, Oklahoma, told NBC that his school would need more than $1 million to fund improvements to text books.

"I think one of the things when people see this, they say, 'The teachers got a raise.' They did. It's the first one in long time, but they’re not just here for that," Simeroth said. "They’re here for resources, here for desks. … We haven’t had an operational increase since I’ve been doing this, and I’ve been doing this 27, 28 years."

On Wednesday, about 36,000 teachers protested in Oklahoma. Music teachers used their instruments to play “We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister as a form of protest, CBS News reported.

Back in February, nearly 20,000 teachers from West Virginia went on strike, leading to 55 counties shutting down public schools across the state for several days, the Deseret News reported. Teachers protested with demands for better pay and funding.’

Teachers cheered victory when West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill that gave these teachers a 5 percent bump in pay, according to the Associated Press.