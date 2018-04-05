SALT LAKE CITY — A wild series of events in Cedar City Wednesday night started with shots fired inside a high school and ended in the arrest of a Wyoming man.

Talon Sessions, 28, of Thayne, Wyoming, was booked into the Iron County Jail for investigation of nearly a dozen charges, including aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and illegally discharging a firearm.

The investigation began about 9:15 p.m. when someone near Cedar City High School heard what sounded like "someone inside the school smashing and breaking things," said Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack.

Officers arriving at the school found someone had entered the school by shattering a window. No one was in the school by the time police arrived, but detectives found a couple of windows that had been shot, Womack said. Investigators looked at surveillance video from the school and learned that a man had been walking the hallways with a gun.

"There was video of him shooting. And he tried to shoot the lock off an interior door, too," Womack said.

Nothing was reported missing from the school, and it was unknown how long Sessions had been inside, he said.

Not long after, a carjacking was reported near 900 South and 25 East in a neighborhood not far from the school. Womack said detectives believe Sessions approached a woman in a car either parked in a driveway or on the side of the road, and told her to get out.

That car, however, didn't have a lot of gas in it, according to the sergeant. After taking the vehicle, he abandoned it about 12 blocks later in another neighborhood.

"I think he just saw that it wasn't going to take him very far," Womack said.

At that point, police believe Sessions entered an unlocked home and stole the homeowner's car keys at gunpoint, he said. That car was also abandoned a short distance away.

He then allegedly entered another home, took orange juice from the refrigerator, and left.

At least four other homeowners in the same neighborhood reported someone at their door that night attempting to get in, he said. In addition, police found several cars on the street with open doors.

"It appeared he'd been going through cars trying to find another one to get a way in," Womack said.

With officers from several jurisdictions closing in, Sessions was arrested near 400 E. Hillside Place just before midnight.

Sessions is also a suspect in a pharmacy robbery in Wyoming, according to Womack.

Based on the limited information detectives were able to get from interviewing Sessions, Womack said it is believed that he traveled from Wyoming to Cedar City with a woman, but then had an argument and left her. The woman had not been located as of Thursday.

Police believe Sessions was under the influence of an unknown substance Wednesday night.