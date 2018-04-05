WEST JORDAN — Residents who have issues, questions or concerns are invited to meet with Mayor Jim Riding on Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in his office on the third floor of City Hall, 8000 S. Redwood Road.

For those who are unable to visit during this time, appointments can be made by contacting the city’s main administration office at 801-569-5100.

Occasionally Riding will have commitments that require him to be away from the office on Thursdays. On these days, a City Council member or someone from the mayor’s staff will be available