SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County mayors will hold a public hearing to take comments on proposed 2018-19 projects to be funded with federal dollars.

The meeting will take place on April 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Salt Lake County Council chamber, 2001 S. State, first floor, North Building, Room N1-100.

During the meeting, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams and the mayors of Alta, Bluffdale, Cottonwood Heights, Draper, Herriman, Holladay, Midvale, Millcreek, Murray, Riverton and South Salt Lake will accept comments on the proposed projects and activities to be undertaken with funds under the Community Development Block Grant, the Emergency Solutions Grant, the HOME Investment Partnership Grant and the Social Services Block Grant.

Those who cannot attend the meeting can submit written comments on the plan, which describes expenditures for Community Development Block Grant, the Emergency Solutions Grant and the HOME Investment Partnership Grant.

Copies of the plan can be obtained from the Salt Lake County Division of Housing and Community Development, 2001 S. State, Suite S2100, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-4575 or by calling 385-468-4886. The plan can also be found at slco.org/housing-community-development/public-notices-and-comments.

Written comments be mailed to Community Resources & Development, P.O. Box 144575, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-4575.