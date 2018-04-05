Here’s a look at the news for April 5.

MUST READS THIS MORNING:

Woman files suit against LDS Church and former Missionary Training Center president

The suit asks for a jury trial to direct the church to change its policies and provide damages for loss of earnings and pay for medical and legal expenses.

New allegations of sexual assault come to light as Utah State University music department investigation wraps up

A male former student said he was groped by a music professor on an overnight trip, and a police report describes the alleged assault of a teenage student by a USU music department employee.

Sales take hike could be back from the dead

County leaders could soon bring back a sales tax hike that would have added tens of millions of dollars to transportation projects, according to the Deseret News.

One of the provisions in a sweeping transportation bill passed by the Utah Legislature this year said the 2015 sales tax hike could return. The increased taxes would help pay for the renaming of the Utah Transit Authority, the Deseret News reported.

The new law gives leaders in both Utah and Salt Lake counties the power to revive Proposition 1 — either by implementing the tax increase, which would raise taxes by roughly one penny for every $4 spent — through a vote from their legislative bodies, or by placing the proposed tax increase on another ballot.

Now faced with the decision to take one of those options — or do nothing — while also dealing with underfunded needs for roads and transit, leaders in both counties aren't sure what they'll do, but they plan to have the discussion over the next few weeks before the bill takes effect in May, the Deseret News reported.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Tony Finau suffers an ankle injury

Utah native Tony Finau’s first appearance at the Masters ended with an injury.

Finau olled his left ankle after he nailed a hole-in-one on a par 3 hole.

During his celebration, he “inadvertently rolled his left ankle, while running backward,” the Deseret News reported. “He appeared to temporarily dislocate the ankle and he knelt down on the fairway and appeared to put it back in place, before limping up the fairway.”

Finau started walking normally after two more holes. However, his status remains up in the air.

“The X-ray was negative, so that was good,” his golf coach, Boyd Summerhays, said. “He’ll have an MRI at 7 a.m. tomorrow and then it will be a ‘game-time’ decision.”

Read more at the Deseret News.

Trump sending National Guard troops to Mexico border

President Donald Trump has ordered National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the NBC News.

The troops will look to ward off illegal immigration. However, Trump’s signed proclamation “is not likely to allow the troops to have physical contact with immigrants, according to three administration officials,” NBC News reported.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the decision Wednesday.

“To secure the border and make America safe, we need to deploy the National Guard,” the department said in a statement, according to NBC News. "Deploying the National Guard will serve as an immediate deterrent while dramatically enhancing operational control of the U.S. border."

Read more at NBC.

MORE NEWS:

