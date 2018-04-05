SALT LAKE CITY — An 18-year-old gang member has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Salt Lake City earlier this week.

Cresencio Perez, of Salt Lake City, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of two counts of aggravated assault and nine counts of felony discharge of a firearm. It's the second time in two months Perez has been arrested in connection with a violent incident in Salt Lake County.

According to police, Perez was allegedly in a vehicle with two other people when it pulled up to a house near 200 East and 1050 South on Monday where they confronted another individual.

Perez then fired nine rounds at the victim's house, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

"One of the bullets went through the front living room window, which came close to striking the second victim who was sitting just inside of the window," the report states. "It was verified that at least 9 bullets struck objects in the area in front of the home and on the home itself."

Witnesses noted a large "N" tattooed on Perez's face, according to the report. That helped police track him down and arrest him.

Last week, Perez was charged in 3rd District Court with failing to stop at the command of a law enforcer, a class A misdemeanor, for an incident on Feb. 8.

Perez and four others were spotted in a stolen vehicle on Feb. 8 by members of the Metro Gang Unit working to suppress recent gang activity in the Kearns-Magna area. The vehicle's tires were spiked near 3200 South and 3600 West, but it kept going and hit another vehicle after running a red light at 3600 West and 3500 South, according to court documents.

After the occupants of the vehicle ran off, an officer was able to stop Perez at gunpoint a short time later, the charges state.

Two revolvers and a Glock semi-automatic were recovered from the stolen vehicle, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.