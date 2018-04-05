MAGNA — A 47-year-old woman was in critical condition after being hit by a car while crossing a street early Thursday morning.

About 6:45 a.m., a 36-year-old man was driving north on 8400 West when he hit a woman walking in the middle lane near 3500 South, said Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke. The driver told police he did not see the woman until the very last minute and by that point couldn't avoid hitting her.

The impact sent the woman on top of the man's hood. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The woman was not in a crosswalk, Lohrke said. Investigators were still trying to confirm her identity and retrace her steps to find out why she was in the road, he said. The driver is not suspected of being impaired and is cooperating with police, Lohrke said.

Detectives planned to look at surveillance video from nearby businesses to try and piece together what happened, he said.