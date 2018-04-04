SALT LAKE CITY — A family nanny molested a young boy under her care for 10 years under the guise of telling the victim that she was teaching him how to be a good husband, according to charging documents.

Alavina Fulgiahea Florreich, 68, of Glendale, Arizona, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with five counts of aggravated sex abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

From about 1999 until 2009, the victim, now 26, claims Florreich sexually abused him, approximately from the time he was 7 until he was 18.

"Florreich convinced him that she was teaching him to be a good husband," the charges state.

When interviewed by police, Florreich admitted to touching the boy inappropriately and exposing herself to him but "stated it was all part of the boy's curiosity and it was just him 'learning,'" according to court documents.

When she was arrested, Florreich was originally booked for investigation of 70 counts of sex abuse of a child, 60 counts of sex abuse of a minor, and one count of lewdness involving a child.

Salt Lake police said Monday the investigation involves only one alleged victim. The alleged crimes occurred while Florreich lived in Salt Lake City, according to police.

An initial court appearance for Florreich is scheduled for May 9.