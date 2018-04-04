SANDY — Sandy Police Chief Kevin Thacker is on paid leave for unspecified reasons while an internal investigation is conducted.

Sandy police spokesman Jason Nielsen declined to give any details on the probe. He said Thacker has been on leave since Monday and noted the police department "takes takes all personnel matters seriously."

Nielsen said there is no timeline on the internal investigation and would not say who was leading the inquiry. He said Thacker has been the chief for four years and began his career more than three decades earlier as an officer.

Thacker slowly worked his way up in the department. He was promoted from his job as a patrol officer to detective in the early 1990s. While still on rotating patrol shifts, he moonlighted as a mall security officer and took on other odd jobs, he previously told the Deseret News.

The office of Sandy Mayor Kurt Bradburn did not immediately return messages left Wednesday evening.