SALT LAKE CITY — “Fixer Upper” had its series finale on Tuesday night, and many people are not OK about it.

As USA Today reported, Chip and Joanna Gaines, the faithful couple who spent five seasons renovating homes, ended their show on Tuesday night in the "Fixer Upper” series finale.

Joanna Gaines posted on her blog about the end of the show, saying it was time to begin her new life, which includes getting ready for a new baby (the family’s fifth).

"Pregnancy has been so fun, in fact my two favorite things to do are take naps and eat!" Joanna wrote. "Since it’s been over eight years since I was pregnant with Emmie Kay, I joke with my friends that it feels like it’s my first time being pregnant. Since I had our first four babies so close to one another, none of them actually remember me being pregnant. They love my growing belly (and boy is it growing), and they cannot wait to meet him. I truly believe this baby is a gift from God for our family in this season."

She later mentioned that the family will adopt a kitten, a puppy and design a new cookbook.

"Today is really bittersweet for us," Joanna said. "'Fixer Upper' is the thing that introduced our family to yours, and every Tuesday night for the past five years, we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. We’ve said it many times, but it’s worth saying again — thank you to everyone who has walked beside us on this journey."

The finale hit its emotional peak when Chip revealed the significance of why the family uses a magnolia tree as a symbol, Today.com reported. In fact, 'magnolia' is also the name of Joanna’s blog.

"You know what’s interesting about a magnolia tree?" he asked his children Drake, Ella, Duke, and Emmie Kay. "One of mama and I’s first dates, I climbed up a magnolia tree and I pulled her off a magnolia bloom, and I gave it to her.”

The Gaines family announced in September that the show's fifth season would be its last so they could spend more time with their family, the Deseret News reported.

The couple’s show ballooned their careers into owning a retail compound called Magnolia Market, which sells wallpaper, paint and rugs. The couple has also launched a real estate company and published New York Times best-sellers.

The couple has publicly attributed their success to their Christian faith.

“We’ve been all over the world now,” Chip told People magazine. “But there’s something really romantic about not just saying, ‘Remember where you came from,’ but really living that out.”