WEST JORDAN — The city’s fire department will offers a two-day Community Emergency Response Team training course Friday, May 18, and Saturday, May 19.

Participants will learn about disaster preparedness, fire suppression, and search and rescue.

In order to take the course, participants must complete self-study class online, which usually takes about six hours. Firefighters and other local professionals will then complete the training during a four-hour class on Friday evening and an eight-hour class on Saturday. Participants must complete all three portions in order to receive certification.

The training is open to all residents 18 and older. Cost is $35, and class size is limited to 24 students. To register or for more information, email certwjfd@wjordan.com.