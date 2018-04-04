LEHI — Thanksgiving Point’s 14th annual Tulip Festival will kick off at the Ashton Gardens on Friday, April 13, and will run through Saturday, May 5, excluding Sundays.

The event, which draws more than 100,000 visitors, features nearly 300,000 tulips spread across the 55-acre garden. The display is redesigned each year with tulips imported directly from Holland. At the festival’s conclusion, bulbs from the event are sold for $4 per dozen to create mini festivals in yards across Utah.

This year’s festival will also include a display of antique tulip bulbs from Hortus Bulborum, a living museum in Limmen, Noord-Holland, Netherlands, that is devoted to the conservation of historic and rare bulb varieties.

There will also be authentic Dutch food, music and storytelling during Dutch Days, April 27 and 28; a wooden shoe scavenger hunt; a festival market; children’s activities; a 5K and Kids Run on Apirl 28; a swing dance on May 4; and a performance by the Heritage Lyceum Philharmonic on May 5.

Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Saturday. Early admission is available for Thanksgiving Point members each day at 8 a.m. Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens and children ages 3-12. Military personnel get a 25 percent discount with valid ID. Entrance is free to Thanksgiving Point Members and children under 2. The Ashton Gardens is located at 3900 N. Garden Drive.