SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Pride Center has named Rob Moolman as its new executive director.

Moolman, a native of Austrialia, will take over for Carol Gnade, who is retiring.

“I’m very excited for Rob and where he will take the organization. When you lead an important organization like the Utah Pride Center, it’s hard to pass the torch until you find the perfect caretaker of the mission. The board definitely found that in Rob,” Gnade said in a statement.

Moolman has worked in the fields of education, training,and advocacy in South Africa and Australia, and is completing his doctorate at the University of Melbourne.

The center’s mission is to support Utah’s LGBTQ community with social connections, emotional support and mental heath needs.