SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation is offering visitors another way to connect with nature during the Utah State Parks Yoga Series.

The series, co-sponsored by outdoor adventure and yoga company Granogi, will kick off Saturday, April 28, at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park. The series will then move to a different park, concluding at Snow Canyon State Park on Saturday, Nov. 17.

State parks that will host the event include Dead Horse Point (May 12), Red Fleet (June 9), Jordanelle (July 21), Rockport (Aug. 4), Wasatch Mountain (Sept. 15), Antelope Island (Sept. 29) and Goblin Valley (Oct. 13).

Park rangers will begin the series at either 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. by offering information about each park’s history, geography and recreational opportunities. From there, participants will join Granogi’s instructors for group activities, a rejuvenating 1- to 2-mile adventure hike, a yoga session and a meditation activity.

Participants are welcome to stay in each park after the activities have ended, but they must leave when the park closes for the day, unless they have also reserved a campsite.

The cost of each session is $97 and includes entrance to the park as well as a gift bag with yoga towels, journals, T-shirts and stickers. The fee does not include costs for camping or food. To register for a session, log on to granogi.com.