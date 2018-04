LEHI — A 21-year-old man was charged Wednesday with sexually exploiting a 9-year-old girl.

Nathan David Compton, of Lehi, was charged in 4th District Court with the second-degree felony.

Lehi police were contacted March 14 by a deputy in Colorado who said a 9-year-old girl in Colorado "had been exchanging nude photos and live nude video performances on Skype" with Compton, according to charging documents.