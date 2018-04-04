OGDEN — Weber State University President Charles Wight, who is stepping down effective May 1, has been appointed president of Salisbury University in Adelphi, Maryland.

Wight, who has led Weber State since 2013, will succeed Janet Dudley-Eshbach, who announced last fall her plans to step down from the position after 18 years.

The University System of Maryland board of regents announced Wight's selection Tuesday, effective July 1.

Regents Chairman James Brady, in a statement, said Wight's accomplishments at Weber State University "reflects a visionary style that helped his institution attain the kinds of successes that align with current priorities at Salisbury. We look forward to having Dr. Wight become a part of the USM family.”

A former chemistry professor at the University of Utah, Wight is known as WSU’s “scientist president” and taught throughout his presidency at Weber State.

Last week, the Utah board of regents named WSU administrator Norm Tarbox as interim president of WSU, effective May 1.

Tarbox has served as Weber State's vice president of administrative services since 2002. He will return to his current role once the presidential search and the new president is in place.

Weber State University presidential search committee will conduct two public meetings on Wednesday to obtain input about what the committee should look for in a future president.

The meetings are:

• 4-5 p.m. in the Hurst Center for Lifelong Learning in Dumke Legacy Hall on Weber State University's Ogden campus, 1265 Village Drive.

• 7-8 p.m. in the Davis Building 3 Ballroom, on the Davis campus of Weber State University, University Park Blvd. in Layton.

People unable to attend the meetings may submit a comment online through the presidential search page, weber.edu/presidentialsearch.