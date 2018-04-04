SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Health Department is accepting nominations for the inaugural Air Quality Ally awards.

The awards recognize the people and entities that have made specific, tangible efforts to improve air quality in Salt Lake County. Nominations, which will be accepted through Monday, April 16, can be made in three categories: individual, business and school. The nomination form is available at SaltLakeHealth.org/air.

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams and the Salt Lake County Board of Health will present recipients with their awards at the board meeting on Thursday, May 3.