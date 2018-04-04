An Arizona state trooper made his final radio call on Monday, putting an end to a 37-year career, in a video that has been widely shared on social media and by national news outlets.

The retiring officer, Mark Gilberg, was the longest-serving trooper in the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Watch the video of Gilberg’s goodbye in the video below, shared by CNN and reported on by The Washington Post.

The YouTube version of the video has nearly 100,000 views.

According to The Arizona Republic, Gilberg’s daughter posted the video on social media, saying it wasn’t easy for her father to give up his career.

"It's been an honor and a privilege to serve in this great department and work with all you fine people," Gilberg said.

He added later, "Thirty-seven years and three weeks later — It's been a great ride. Thank you very much, and keep smiling."

In the video, Gilberg said in his final goodbyes outside his home in Kanab, Utah, which is 9 miles north of Fredonia, Arizona.