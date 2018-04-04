Utah is the third-least stressed state in the country, according to a new report from Wallethub.

The Beehive State finished behind North Dakota and Minnesota, which ranked as the least-stressed in the country.

On the other end, Louisiana finished as the most-stressed state, followed by New Mexico, West Virginia. Mississippi and Nevada within the top five of that group.

Utah’s ranking came from having the fewest average hours worked per week, lowest percentage of adults in fair or poor health and the second-highest level of job security in the country.

Utah also had the lowest divorce rate based on data for the report.

WalletHub ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 38 different key indicators of stress, including hours worked per day, personal bankruptcy rate and the share of adults who are getting sleep. WalletHub broke down its indicators by stress related to work, money, family and health and safety.

WalletHub used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among several others. You can read more about the methodology here.

Last year, Utah similarly ranked as the fifth least-stressed state in the country in WalletHub’s annual ranking, according to the Deseret News.

Another WalletHub report last year said that Salt Lake was the 18th least-stressed city in the country.

But three Utah cities — Provo, Ogden and Salt Lake City — made the top 15 list of most stressed cities in the country. In fact, Provo ranked at No. 2 on that list and Ogden finished at No. 8, the Deseret News reported.