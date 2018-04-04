SALT LAKE CITY — Two members of Meghan Markle’s family won’t receive invitations to the royal wedding.

Meghan Markle didn’t invite her nephew, Tyler Dooley, or his mother, Tracey Dooley, to the May 19 wedding.

Tyler Dooley told the Daily Mail that they didn’t receive an invitation.

“We’ve not got anything yet. At this point, who knows? This all goes back to Meghan. It’s her day and her happiness,” he said.

Tracey Dooley, who is the ex-wife of Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. and hasn't seen the bride-to-be in 20 years, said, “I don’t think we are getting invitations, but that is fine. We are so proud of her.”

Tyler Dooley and his brother, Thomas III, are the sons of Tracey Dooley and Thomas Markle Jr., according to The International Business Times.

However, Tracy Dooley told the IB Times that Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, received an invitation and will walk her down the aisle.

“I’ve heard that he’s going to be over there and I’m sure that he will be giving her away. The arrangements are being made. … I don’t think he’s waiting for his invitation because I’m sure they already have the plans in place, and for me talking to him, he’s very excited to be a part of it,” she said.

Kensington Palace revealed the wedding invitations in a series of tweets in March. The photos show classic invitations that follow the royal tradition as they include three-feather badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink, Mashable reported.

The cards, however, were designed with American ink to represent both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The palace announced that Markle and Prince Harry were opening their wedding to the public, in addition to friends and family, according to the Deseret News.

The couple have invited 2,640 members of the public to celebrate with them at their reception, 1,200 of whom are active in charities the couple supports and have shown community leadership, according to The Sun. The palace has yet to release the guest list for the wedding ceremony, which will be held inside Windsor Castle's St. George’s Chapel.