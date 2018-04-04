Here’s a look at the news for April 4.

What Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox said about medical marijuana and opioids

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox was one of several Utah leaders who spoke at the University of Utah Hinckley Institute of Politics on Tuesday night in a panel discussion about fighting opioid addiction.

Cox said that opioid addiction has become a “political crisis” looming over the entire country.

Cox also spoke about medical marijuana, saying that the drug can help heal those addicted to opioids.

"I think it is a hugely important issue (regarding) the safety of marijuana and its effectiveness in dealing with pain in a way that does not cause the same addiction, the same — all of the problems we've been talking about (with opioids). I think there's general consensus around that it's better than opioids, at least we're getting there.

"The question is what does that marijuana policy look like. We're having this debate right now," Cox said.

IOC names 7 cities for 2026 Winter Games. Utah plans for 2030

The International Olympic Committee announced seven cities that are considered candidates for the 2026 Winter Games on Tuesday, according to the Deseret News.

Those cities include Graz, Austria; Calgary, Canada; Cortina d'Ampezzo, Milan and Turin, Italy; Sapporo, Japan; Stockholm, Sweden; Sion, Switzerland; and Erzurum, Turkey.

Salt Lake City was not named among the 2026 cities. However, Fraser Bullock, one of the leaders pushing for the Beehive State to host the Olympics again, will still make a push.

In fact, Bullock said he and other supporters will push for the 2030 games.

Utah Jazz jump to fourth in the Western Conference

The Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, 117-110, propelling the team to fourth in the Western Conference playoff race, the Deseret News reported.

Ricky Rubio finished the game with 31 points, scoring 25 in the first half alone. Rubio dished out eight dimes.

Rubio said he’s playing some of the best minutes of his career.

“Yeah, absolutely,” he said. “Because I feel good, I feel like I can control the tempo of the game without just scoring but in a lot of areas and I feel mature enough to really take over a game,” Rubio said. “A different system fits me better, and I’m playing better.”

The Jazz will face the Los Angeles Clippers next on Thursday. Both teams are vying for a playoff spot in the west.

YouTube shooting suspect’s motive possibly unveiled

Multiple media reports indicate that the suspect in the shooting at YouTube’s headquarters often expressed anger about how she was treated, according to BBC News.

The suspect, Nasim Aghdam, “was angry that YouTube was filtering her videos and reducing the money she could make,” BBC reported.

Aghdam allegedly left one man and two women injured in the shooting. She shot herself dead, police said.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

