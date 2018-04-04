Elder Jeffrey R. Holland articulated what listeners worldwide were thinking during the Sunday afternoon session of The 188th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“To paraphrase Ralph Waldo Emerson, the most memorable moments of life are those in which we feel the rush of revelation,” he said. “President Nelson, I don’t know how many more rushes we can handle this weekend.”

The historic weekend included a Solemn Assembly and the sustaining of a new Church president; the calling of two new apostles — the first Asian American and the first South American — as well as eight new general authorities, a new Young Women general presidency and a new counselor in the Primary general presidency; the announcement of seven new temples, including one in Russia; the restructuring of priesthood quorums into one "elders quorum"; and the "retirement" of home and visiting teaching replaced with a new ministering program.

As a service to our readers, the Church News has created downloadable PDFs summarizing every talk in the historic conference:

View and download the PDFs here.