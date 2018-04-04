Ravell Call, Deseret News
Church members sustain general authorities during the Saturday afternoon session of the LDS Church's 188th Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 31, 2018.
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland articulated what listeners worldwide were thinking during the Sunday afternoon session of The 188th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“To paraphrase Ralph Waldo Emerson, the most memorable moments of life are those in which we feel the rush of revelation,” he said. “President Nelson, I don’t know how many more rushes we can handle this weekend.”

The historic weekend included a Solemn Assembly and the sustaining of a new Church president; the calling of two new apostles — the first Asian American and the first South American — as well as eight new general authorities, a new Young Women general presidency and a new counselor in the Primary general presidency; the announcement of seven new temples, including one in Russia; the restructuring of priesthood quorums into one "elders quorum"; and the "retirement" of home and visiting teaching replaced with a new ministering program.

As a service to our readers, the Church News has created downloadable PDFs summarizing every talk in the historic conference:

View and download the PDFs here.

