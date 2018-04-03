Harrison Patton hands a crate up to Tristan Helzer as he and other University of Utah students take part in a crate stacking challenge in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. During the event, students reached new heights as they sought to construct the tallest vertical tower of milk crates, all while balancing on top of the structure. The event was free to enter, and the winners received free admission for next week's DYNO bouldering competition at the U.'s Summit climbing facility.

