SALT LAKE CITY — Five women who sued former Provo Police Chief John King have decided to have their sexual misconduct claims against him heard in federal court instead of state court.

Attorneys for the women filed a notice of removal Tuesday to take the case from 4th District Court to U.S. District Court. The plaintiffs have asserted various claims against the city and King, including claims of equal protection and due process and constitutional violations.

The women seek an undefined amount in excess of $600,000 in damages as well as measures to prevent sexual misconduct from occurring in Provo city government.