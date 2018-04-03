Picture This: Flocks of protesters gather at the grounds of the Utah State Capitol during the nationwide "March for Our Lives."

Emotions run high during college basketball season, especially for Utah Utes forward Tyler Rawson as he celebrates on the basketball court floor of the Huntsman Center after a foul and basket.

President Russell M. Nelson smiles and waves at conference goers while his wife Sister Wendy Nelson also smiles at them by his side as they exit the LDS Conference Center following the Saturday morning session of general conference.

Jacob Wiegand, Deseret News Protesters gather outside the State Capitol during the "March for Our Lives" in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 24, 2018.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes forward Tyler Rawson (21) celebrates after a foul and basket as Utah and UC Davis play in an NIT basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Utah won 69-59.

Ravell Call, Deseret News President Russell M. Nelson and his wife Wendy Watson Nelson look to the audience following the Saturday morning session of the LDS Church's 188th Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 31, 2018.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Sherrie Hardy, 68, dietitian at Primary Children's Hospital, is hugged by Amber Jensen at the hospital in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Hardy is retiring after 50 years of working and was the first and only dietitian when the program started.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Daybreak Elementary School student Tempest Patalsky and her classmates film a music video project at the school in South Jordan on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. The school in won a national award for kindness.

Ravell Call, Deseret News KSL Newsradio's Doug Wright gets a hug from colleague Maria Shilaos at the station's Salt Lake headquarters on Thursday, March 29, 2018, after he announced plans to step down from hosting his daily show.

Ravell Call, Deseret News Those in the Conference Center sustain the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the LDS Church during a solemn assembly in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 31, 2018.

Jacob Wiegand, Deseret News Utah's Kory Olsen grabs for the ball during the Utah Warriors' 42-15 loss to the Glendale Raptors at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Friday, March 30, 2018.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Lone Peak's Head Coach David Evans can't believe the call as the Knights play Pleasant Grove in the 6A basketball championship in the Jon M. Huntsman Center at the University of Utah on Saturday, March 3, 2018.