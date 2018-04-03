Stephen Colbert unveiled his favorite Bible verse that, he said, changed his life forever.

Colbert spoke with Oprah Winfrey last month during her SuperSoul Conversations program, where the two openly discussed modern politics and the direction of the country.

Oprah asked Colbert why he was so hopeful for the country. He responded by citing Matthew 6:27, which reads, “Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?” (New International Version).

Colbert said he met someone who was handing out copies of the Bible. When he opened up the book, Matthew 6:27 was the first verse he saw, according to Relevant magazine.

“It changed my life. I had lost my faith, I was so racked with anxiety. It was the first time I had read the Bible and I understood the phrase, ‘It spoke to me.’ The words of Christ are that for me. The words of Christ just speak off the page. There’s no effort for me to read them,” he said.

Colbert has not been shy about discussing his faith. In a 2012 interview with The New York Times, Colbert said that his mother helped him build a connection to God.

“She taught me to be grateful for my life regardless of what that entailed, and that’s directly related to the image of Christ on the cross and the example of sacrifice that he gave us,” Colbert said to The Times. “What she taught me is that the deliverance God offers you from pain is not no pain — it’s that the pain is actually a gift. What’s the option? God doesn’t really give you another choice.”

In fact, Colbert showed his religious side when he spoke to 3,000 students at Fordham University in 2012, too, according to Splitsider, a news blog.

"Instead of his pompous 'Report' character, the man on stage Friday night was Colbert the Sunday school teacher, bringing to life a bit of personal history previously reserved for magazine profiles,” Carroll wrote.