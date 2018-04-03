The recently passed omnibus spending bill expands the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, or LIHTC, increasing the supply of affordable homes in the United States by an estimated 30,000. Sen. Orrin Hatch was a tireless advocate for LIHTC expansion. His efforts will enable more Utahns, and the New Yorkers we serve, to find homes.

Stable, affordable housing is a family’s first step on the path toward self-sufficiency. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, families are 37 percent of the homeless population and 50 percent of the sheltered population. CAMBA Housing Ventures has built more than 2,000 affordable housing units in New York City. Sen. Hatch’s efforts will make it easier for us to secure financing for future projects and to help more children and parents find a secure place to sleep at night.

Joanne Oplustil and David Rowe

Brooklyn, New York