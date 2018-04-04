The Deseret News reported in the March 30 issue that "New UTA documents detail $50M price tag for name change, project losses." In addition to the $50 million for a name change, it cites the possibility of drastic service cuts and a loss of of nearly $61 million in federal funding.

I have not seen a rational explanation for the need to change the UTA name. Therefore, reason would suggest that the $50 million be used to minimize service cuts and to offset the impact of the potential $61 million cut in federal spending. At the very least, someone from the transit authority needs to stand up and explain why it is rational/logical to spend $50 million to change the UTA name when the funds could be put to better use elsewhere.

Ralph Boren

Taylorsville