SALT LAKE CITY — Forbes writer Dave Thier wants you to start playing “Pokémon Go” again.

Thier wrote that he met many people who left “Pokémon Go” after they began playing it almost two years ago when it was first released.

“And all of them, one by one, stopped caring. Even the most committed of my friends just couldn't find enough to do in a game without any real goals, structure or daily activity, and they — along with millions of others — just sort of stopped paying the thing any mind,” he wrote.

However, Thier said it’s time for everyone to return to the game, especially after the game’s recent changes.

As the Deseret News reported last week, “Pokémon Go” recently launched possibly its biggest update to date, adding missions and side quests to a game that was primarily based on capturing and securing Pokemon.

The game also added a new research function, where players collect information that can help in-game characters learn more about the legendary Mew, who was recently added to the game.

Thier said the new side quests make the game even more palatable for those who have stepped away.

“The total lack of structure in the early game was why so many people got bored and stopped playing, and all it takes is a little bit to give you the push you need to keep at it,” he wrote. “The essential advantage of "Pokémon Go" has always been that it's fun to play, in a basic way. It's fun to get outside and catch little Pokémon. It wasn't enough to keep people playing at the beginning, but it's enough that all you need are some very basic elements of game design to remind you why you liked it in the first place.”

Pokemon’s recent update comes as other franchises launch their own augmented reality games.

For example, Niantic, the makers behind “Pokémon Go,” announced that they plan to release an augmented reality game called “Harry Potter: Wizards United,” according to the Deseret News. The game will function very much like “Pokemon Go” in that players will interact with characters through augmented reality.

And Universal announced it will release a new game called “Jurassic World Alive,” which allows players to interact with fake dinosaurs in the real world. Like “Pokémon Go,” players will have a chance to discover new dinosaurs spread throughout the universe.