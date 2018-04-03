Say what you want about an elephant’s memory, but a group of elephants in Spain will remember this day for the rest of their lives.

As BBC News reported, five elephants roamed a highway in southeastern Spain on Monday after they escaped from a crash.

One elephant died from injuries, while two others were hurt in the crash, police told BBC News. The driver of the truck that was hauling the animals was not injured.

A crane was used to lift the elephants away from the highway.

As Sky News reported, some elephants roamed around the highway, while others, with cuts on their faces and legs, stood by on the side of the road.

The incident occurred when a circus lorry, which is a large truck that carries animals and other goods, rolled while attempting to overtake another vehicle, Sky News reported.

Gregorio Serrano, who works for Spain’s road transport network, shared a video of the elephants roaming the motorway, Reuters reported.

Se está procediendo a la asistencia y evacuación de los elefantes heridos en el accidente que ha tenido lugar en Albacete. De los cinco paquidermos hay uno muerto y dos heridos. En breve de restablecerá la circulación en la A-30 en el pk 22/23. pic.twitter.com/fhGypNDYGm — Gregorio Serrano (@Gserrano_DGT) April 2, 2018

Other local authorities posted photos of the animals on Twitter.

A-30 cortada por caída de camión con elefantes sueltos en la calzada. Cortada autovía dirección Murcia a la altura de pozo Cañada. pic.twitter.com/z0tPg6KDZo — PolicíaLocalAlbacete (@PoliciaAlbacete) April 2, 2018

The circus owners did not immediately respond to the incident, according to The Telegraph.

Spain’s Civil Guard will now send an incident report to a local judge, who will begin investigating the incident more thoroughly, The Telegraph reported.