I believe there should be stricter laws against guns, however, they should not be banned completely. And if there were less bullying, then there would also be less school violence.

To the people marching: it's fine to march, but you're not doing anything about it. If they honestly cared, then I think they should not be marching but be out doing something about it.

There should be stricter laws against guns. If you monitored the people using the guns, it could help, but if you took them away completely, then people would feel like you have taken away their freedom.

Bullying leads to people having their feelings hurt, having their feelings hurt leads to anger, anger leads to revenge and revenge makes people want to do something horrible.

Connor Whatcott

Draper