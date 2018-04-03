April 4 this year is the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a remarkably durable as well as influential civil rights leader. We honor his personal courage and his political impact, for excellent reasons.

Initially, King was reluctant to lead beyond his local community, concerned the crusade might ultimately cost his life. Nonetheless, he took on the national effort and persevered continuously until his assassination in the spring of 1968.

People recognized his leadership qualities while he was still young. Striking rhetorical skill was one key ingredient, cast in charismatic delivery. He was also often, though not always, a shrewd strategist.

To reflect usefully on King’s legacy, accurate understanding of his life is essential. Especially in the case of a martyred leader, there is a natural tendency to idealize and therefore distort history. That is unfortunate for two reasons. First, oversimplifying complexity of human existence can easily diminish the person described. The leader seems less consequential as the internal personal as well as external ordeals that define courage are erased.

Second, oversimplifying past times limits our contemporary capacity to draw the most accurate and therefore best lessons for the future. Martin Luther King Jr. was not a saint; he was a great leader.

As political passions and social turmoil intensified during the 1960s, a once broadly unified civil rights effort fractured badly. King preached unity but confronted almost constant divisiveness. His Southern Christian Leadership Conference preached racial integration and nonviolence. Various other less prudent organizations seized the stage. The Congress of Racial Equality staked out much more militant ground. The separatist Black Panther Party, always a very small fringe group, nonetheless garnered enormous media attention through alarming rhetoric and occasional violence.

The fact that King endures from that era, so sharply defined, testifies to the value of both his message and his efforts. The ecumenical March on Washington in August 1963 continues to be visibly remembered because of the enormous scale of the pilgrimage, and the timing. Immediately thereafter, President John F. Kennedy moved from caution to active support of major civil rights legislation.

As this implies, King’s efforts were part of a broad current of great change in American race relations. In 1955, Rosa Parks helped spark the modern civil rights movement by refusing to move to the back of a bus in Montgomery, Alabama. She and others built the foundation for King’s later efforts.

Fully making this point requires discussing noteworthy elected government leaders. President Lyndon B. Johnson secured passage of major civil rights legislation in 1964 and 1965, with vital help from Senate Republican leader Everett Dirksen. Equally important today is President Harry S. Truman’s historic decision in 1948 to desegregate the armed forces.

Also in 1948, at the Democratic National Convention, young Minneapolis Mayor Hubert H. Humphrey pressed to include civil rights in the party platform. Many advised Humphrey against this; he persevered successfully.

In the resulting maelstrom, Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina and Southern delegates bolted the convention. They established the breakaway Dixiecrat Party, with Thurmond the presidential nominee, and won Deep South states in the fall election. Despite this, Truman secured re-election.

This set the stage for King’s pivotal role. Without him, our nation might have pursued a far worse course. His message is important to recall in evaluating current events and leaders, including those duly elected, duly appointed and self-appointed.