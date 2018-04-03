PROVO — Calling his crimes "heinous and depraved murders," deputy Utah County attorney Chad Grunander filed criminal charges Tuesday against a man accused of kidnapping and murdering a young Eureka couple and throwing their bodies down a mineshaft.

Investigators say Jerrod William Baum mistakenly believed the woman was pregnant and congratulated the couple as he walked them to the mine just before slitting their throats.

If convicted, Baum, 41, could face the death penalty.

"This is a potential capital case. Mr Baum could die for what he allegedly did,” Grunander said.

Baum faces eight felonies for the deaths of Riley Powell, 18, and Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson, 17. He is charged in 4th District Court with two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of aggravated kidnapping, first-degree felonies; two counts of abuse or desecration of a dead body plus possession of a weapon by a restricted person, third-degree felonies; and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.

Whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty will be decided at a later date. Grunander said a number of factors go into deciding whether to seek the death penalty, including the strength of the evidence, input from the victims' families, the defendant's criminal history and the heinousness of the crime.

But Grunander also noted that the crimes are heinous, and said anyone who reads the charging documents would agree.

Powell and Otteson were last seen near Mammoth, Juab County, on Dec. 29. The couple planned to stop in Spanish Fork before going home to Eureka, where both lived with Powell's grandfather.

They ended up going to visit Morgan Lewis Henderson, 34, in Mammoth. Henderson is Baum's girlfriend and they lived together, although court documents list Baum as a Eureka resident.

Henderson told police that Baum did not allow her to have male friends at the house.

"Jerrod Baum arrived home upset that the teens had visited her. Jerrod Baum then bound the victims’ hands and feet, duct taped their mouths, and placed them in the back of Riley’s Jeep. He then drove them to a remote location near Eureka and killed them in Morgan’s presence, using a knife to stab and/or cut their throats.

"Baum then dumped their bodies into an open mine shaft," according to charging documents.

"Morgan described that Brelynne was forced to kneel near the open mine pit and witness the beating of her boyfriend, Riley Powell, and his stabbing, before she had her throat cut and was also thrown into the open mine," the charges state.

"Morgan related to police that prior to the killings, (Baum) was operating under the belief that Brelynne was pregnant, having offered to Brelynne and Riley his congratulations as they walked from the car to the open mine shaft."

Grunander said Tuesday that authorities do not believe Otteson was actually pregnant.

After the killings, Baum said "that he had made Riley suffer, but that he felt bad about Brelynne, so he made her death quick and painless. In other statements to Morgan, (Baum) admitted subsequent consternation of the fact that Brelynne was 'innocent,'" the charges state.

The disappearance of the couple led to a three-month search by authorities and family members in Tooele County and Juab County.

On Jan. 11, Powell's missing Jeep was found partially hidden in trees, about a mile south of Cherry Creek Reservoir. The Jeep had two flat tires, leading investigators to suspect foul play.

On Jan. 25, Henderson was interviewed by police. She claimed there was a rumor that Powell and Otteson had been involved in a drug deal gone bad, court documents say. She also claimed the couple never showed up at her house that night, Dec. 30, until the detective pressed her further with questions.

Police say Henderon eventually admitted that the couple had been at their house that night, but didn't know where they went or what happened to them.

Two months later, on March 24, Henderson was pulled over in Sanpete County and arrested for investigation of drug and weapons charges. While she was being interviewed at the Sanpete County Sheriff's Office, she told investigators a different story about Dec. 30.

That interview led investigators to the Tintic Standard Mine outside Eureka on March 27. A camera was lowered into the mine, which is more than 1,500 feet deep. The bodies of the young couple were found on a ledge 100 feet down.

Henderson was booked into the Utah County jail on March 30 for obstruction of justice.

On Tuesday, Grunander said his office is still considering what to charge Henderson with, but noted they are leaning toward obstruction of justice as opposed to being an accomplice to the killings. An accomplice certification would allow prosecutors to charge Henderson with the same crimes as Baum.

But for that to happen, Grunander said he would have to prove that Henderson was a “proactive participant in the crime” and that she also had the “same mental state” as Baum, meaning she acted with the intention of killing Riley and Otteson.

Grunander also noted that Henderson "was threatened at one point” by Baum.

Baum was scheduled to make an initial appearance in court Tuesday afternoon. If convicted of aggravated murder, he could be sentenced to a mandatory 25 years to life in prison if he doesn't get the death penalty.

Grunander said he believes the last death penalty case in Utah County was Ron Lafferty. He is on Utah's death row for the 1984 murders of his sister-in-law, Brenda Lafferty, and her baby daughter after she resisted her husband's entry into a polygamous group.

Two funeral services have been announced for Powell and Otteson. The first will be Saturday in Eureka at the Tintic School District located next to Tintic High School. The second will be Saturday, April 14, in Tooele at the LDS Church meetinghouse located at 180 S. Coleman St.

More information will be posted throughout the afternoon.