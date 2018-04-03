LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will hold a mountain goat viewing event on Saturday, April 14, depending on the weather.

The watch party will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Little Cottonwood Canyon park-and-ride lot, 4323 E. Little Cottonwood Canyon Road.

DWR biologists and volunteers will be on hand with spotting scopes and binoculars, and they’ll be available to answer questions.

Scott Root, regional conservation outreach manager for the DWR, said goats are usually visible at the mouth of the canyon from November through mid-April. After mid-April, the goats travel to higher elevations to spend the summer.

Anyone who wants to see the goats before April 14 can go to the parking lot any time during the day. Fixed-point telescopes are available in the lot to zoom in on the goats. The lot also includes an interpretive panel that explains more about the goats.

While the event is free, participants are asked to register at wildlife.utah.gov.