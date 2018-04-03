LAYTON — The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District will begin charging secondary irrigation lines starting Monday and continuing through April 21.

Secondary irrigation lines in West Haven will be charged after April 18, contingent upon water availability for the system.

Residents should ensure that all main line valves are closed and the systems are prepared to accept water. Residents who fail to close their valves may encounter flooding problems.

Although most areas will be fully charged by April 21, residents are encouraged not to use secondary irrigation water until landscapes require it.

Customers are also being reminded there is no watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. every day throughout the irrigation season. Violators may risk the loss of service for the remainder of the irrigation season. New landscaping allowances will be considered upon request.

For more information, visit weberbasin.com.