SALT LAKE CITY — Yodeling on aisle J8. A 10-year-old boy, decked out in cowboy boots with toe caps, a shiny belt buckle and an adorable red bow tie, tapped his toe as he yodeled to the Hank Williams Sr. classic "Lovesick Blues" at a Walmart in Illinois.

The video, posted on the ViralHog YouTube channel, notes that the impromptu solo occurred on March 24 in Harrisburg, Illinois, while the young man was out shopping with his grandparents.

According to Time.com, the young yodeler's name is Mason Ramsey, and the original tweet with the video has already been retweeted more than 52,000 times.

Complex Media reported that Mason has had some minor success in his hometown and that he won first place in the beginner division of the 27th annual Kentucky Opry Talent Search in January 2015.

