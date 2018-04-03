HOLLADAY — The City Council will hold a public hearing Thursday to review a proposal from Ivory Homes and Woodbury Corp. to redevelop the Cottonwood Mall site.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Bonneville Junior High School auditorium, 5330 S. 1650 East.

During the meeting, the council will hear public comment on the $500 million, mixed-use development.

The original plan was met with criticism, prompting the two local real estate developers to go back to the drawing board.

The new plan lowers the maximum building height to 90 feet, reduces the number of apartments by 22 percent and increases the average size of single-family home lots to a quarter-acre. In addition, one-third of the 56-acre site will be left as open space and the restaurants, shopping and office components of the project were increased by 65 percent.