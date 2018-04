SOUTH JORDAN — The city will hold a spring cleanup on Friday and Saturday, May 18 and 19, at the Public Works yard, 10960 S. Park Road (1800 West).

Between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. people can drop off waste, including e-waste. No construction garbage, tires or household hazardous waste, such as paint, fertilizers or chemicals will be accepted.

Free confidential document shredding will take place on May 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, call 801-446-4357.