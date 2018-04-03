WEST VALLEY CITY — A woman injured in a February crash involving a semitractor-trailer and a wrong-way driver has died.

West Valley police were still trying to piece together the crash on Tuesday to figure out what happened.

On Feb. 21, a 2017 Toyota Camry, which was a rental car, was traveling west on South Frontage Road (2100 South) near 3270 West in the eastbound lanes for an unknown reason, according to a search warrant unsealed Tuesday in 3rd District Court.

The 35-year-old driver later told police "he was the designated driver for the evening and he was driving a friend home. He did not provide a reason why he was driving on the wrong side of the road," the officer wrote in the warrant.

The driver of a semitractor-trailer saw the Toyota headed toward him and tried to move out of the way, the warrant states.

"He tried to avoid a collision with the Toyota by moving to the right. The Toyota collided with the rear tire area of the towed trailer, causing severe damage to both vehicles. The Toyota was described as traveling at a high rate of speed," the warrant states.

Both the driver of the Toyota and his passenger, Heather Howe, 31, were injured. On March 13, West Valley police were notified that Howe had died as result of injuries sustained in the crash, according to the warrant.

The officer also notes in the warrant that "an open container of vodka about one-third consumed was found behind the driver’s seat."

The search warrant was served to collect data from the wrecked Toyota to determine "vehicle speeds, accelerator input, brake input, seat belt use, RPMs, and steering input. This data is necessary to complete an accident reconstruction of this crash. The data will help me determine how the vehicle moved prior to the collision and what input it was receiving from the driver."