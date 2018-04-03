Here’s a look at the news for April 3.

LDS Church acquires land in Layton. Is it for the new temple?

The LDS Church acquired about 13 acres of land two days before President M. Nelson announced the church would add a new temple to the city, the Deseret News reported.

Church officials remain tight-lipped about where the temple will be.

Property owners and Layton officials also declined to share information about the temple’s whereabouts.

Layton Councilwoman Joy Petro told the Deseret News people keep asking her about where the temple will be.

"I got to tell you, my phone's been blowing up. Everybody wants to know where," she said.

LoveLoud moves to Salt Lake City

The LoveLoud Festival will move from Orem to Salt Lake City this summer, according to the Deseret News.

More than 17,000 people attended last year's show, put on by Imagine Dragons’ lead singer Dan Reynolds at the Brent Brown Ballpark in Orem.

This year, the festival will take place at Rice Eccles in Salt Lake City.

The concert hopes to raise funds for LGBTQ groups on a national and local scale.

“We at LoveLoud are determined to help create a more loving and accepting environment for them, while also hoping to raise more than $1 million for local and national LGBTQ+ charities,” Reynolds said in the press release.

General Conference speakers share thoughts on talks

Multiple speakers from the 188th Annual General Conference of the LDS Church shared their thoughts on this year’s talks in social media posts.

President Russell M. Nelson, Elder Gerrit W. Gong and Elder Ulisses Soares were among those who celebrated the talks.

Gong and Soares were both newly called apostles over the weekend.

Gong said in his Facebook post that he is excited to start serving the church.

“I humbly pledge all the energies and faculties of my soul, whatever they be or become, to my Savior, to my dear Susan and our family, to my Brethren, and to each of you, my beloved brothers and sisters,” he wrote.

Villanova captures NCAA crown

Villanova won the NCAA Tournament championship game Monday night, defeating Michigan 79-62, according to the Associated Press.

Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo led the way for Villanova the entire night. Meanwhile, Michigan couldn’t find a way to counter the onslaught from Villanova.

“Even worse, the Wolverines' entire bench went a combined 3 for 12 while contributing only seven points — or 24 fewer than DiVincenzo, the Wildcats' extraordinary reserve,” reported the Associated Press.

Michigan went 3-for-23 from the 3-point line as well. The team missed 59 of 73 attempts from their final three games in the tournament.

