SALT LAKE CITY — Red Butte Garden is sponsoring a Lego sculpture contest in connection with an upcoming exhibit titled “Nature Connects: Art with Lego Bricks.”

The exhibit, which will run June 2 through Sept. 16, features 14 larger-than-life sculptures built from nearly 400,000 Lego bricks, including a giant praying mantis, humming bird and butterfly.

Contest participants can build their own sculpture and send in a picture of it by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 21. A panel of Red Butte Garden staff will judge the first round of photo submissions based on building skill, creativity, originality, theme interpretation and presentation.

The top three entries from each age division will then be judged by the public when the exhibit opens on Saturday, June 2. Finalists will be notified a week prior if their sculpture has been chosen to compete.

Prizes include membership to Red Butte Garden and the chance to have the sculpture featured in the garden all summer long.

For a complete list of rules, prizes and the entry form, log on to redbuttegarden.org.