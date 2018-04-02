SALT LAKE CITY — ABC announced on Friday that it renewed the "Roseanne" reboot for a second season after the show's successful premiere last week.

The show debuted Tuesday, March 27, with a back-to-back, two-episode premiere and received monster ratings: The first episode reached 18.2 million viewers, and 18.6 million viewers tuned in to watch the second episode, according to ABC.

The reboot marked “the highest-rated regularly scheduled scripted show of the last few seasons … as well as the highest-rated sitcom broadcast in over three years.” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The reboot's opening episode drew the attention of President Donald Trump. The show’s lead actress Roseanne Barr told “Good Morning America” that Trump watched the comedy and commended her for its content.

“It was pretty exciting, I'll tell you that much,” Barr said during a phone call with “Good Morning America.” “They said, 'Hold please for the president of the United States of America' and (that) was about the most exciting thing ever. It was just very sweet of him to congratulate us.

“I've known him for many years and he's done a lot of nice things for me over the years,” she continued. “It was just a friendly conversation about working and television and ratings. He really understands ratings and how they measure things.”

“Roseanne” made headlines last year when Barr, who has been outspoken about her support for President Trump, announced that her character would also be a Trump supporter.

As the Deseret News reported, the opening episode dipped right into pro-Trump politics, with Roseanne and character Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) fighting about who they voted for in the 2016 election — an argument that intensifies when Roseanne calls Jackie a “snowflake.”

According to Fox News, “eventually Jackie breaks down and admits that Roseanne’s constant questioning of the Democratic candidate put seeds of doubt in her head. She even admits to voting for Jill Stein and blames herself for being part of the reason Trump got elected.”

But, according to co-star Sara Gilbert, fans of “Roseanne” shouldn’t expect to hear Trump’s name again on the show, Yahoo! reported.

“It’s not about anyone’s position or a policy, it’s really about what happens to a family when there’s a political divide, which is something that I think the entire country can relate to and something we need to talk about,” Gilbert said, according to Yahoo! “With our show, it’s never about ‘doing an issue’ or ‘doing politics.’ It’s, 'How do these things affect a family unit?'”

The second season of "Roseanne" is slated to have 13 episodes, and the third episode of season one will air Tuesday, April 3 at 7 p.m. MDT.