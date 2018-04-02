PROVO — A 17-year-old boy involved with ballroom dancing in Utah County has been charged with raping and sexually assaulting juvenile girls, some connected to the ballroom dance community and one just 11 years old.

Since January, the teen has been charged with several felony offenses in 4th District Juvenile Court against three victims. A detention hearing was held in juvenile court on Monday.

Those charges against the teen, whom the Deseret News has opted not to name at this time, were the result of several police investigations over the past few months according to a search warrant affidavit.

In August, a 15-year-old girl told police she met the boy "through the ballroom dance community," the warrant states. "The victim thought (the teen) was a great dancer and she had a crush on him. The victim continued a friendship with (the boy) through social media and phone texting."

In September, the boy requested a nude photo of the girl, which she initially refused, according to the warrant. He "replied he was going to kill himself if she didn’t send a nude photo."

At that point, the girl consented, police say.

"A few days later, the victim received another text from the defendant requesting more photos. When the victim refused, the defendant told the victim he was going to show her last photo to all of his friends," the affidavit states.

Later, while in the boy's car parked on the campus of Brigham Young University, the boy raped the girl, according to the warrant.

He was arrested by BYU's University police for that incident on March 6, and charged in juvenile court March 19 with rape of a child older than 14, a first-degree felony.

On Nov. 28, Pleasant Grove police were called to a local hospital to investigate a 16-year-old girl who claimed she was raped by the boy in a bathroom at their high school, the warrant states. He was charged March 6 with rape of a child older than 14, a first-degree felony, in connection with that incident.

On Dec. 16, Lehi police were called to investigate an 11-year-old girl whom the boy met through the ballroom dance community and allegedly convinced her to send him a nude photo, according to the affidavit. It was during a dancing event that that the 17-year-old "told the victim he liked her and he asked her to send nude photos to his cellphone," the warrant states.

He was charged Jan. 24 with sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Last week, on March 26, the boy was also charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a child under 14, a first-degree felony; and sodomy of a child under 14, a first-degree felony, for incidents that allegedly happened on Feb. 24 and March 3 involving a girl with the same initials as the 11-year-old, according to court documents.

Asked about the allegations Monday, Stephen Frazier, one of the boy's attorneys, said, "Don't believe everything you read."