President Russell M. Nelson and the two newly called apostles, Elder Gerrit W. Gong and Elder Ulisses Soares, were among speakers from the 188th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints whose Facebook pages shared thoughts about talks and announcements made during the conference.
The Facebook account of President Nelson posted a video from his Sunday morning address about seeking personal revelation. In his talk, President Nelson shared the example of Joseph Smith and encouraged members to plead with their Father in Heaven for guidance and direction. Most importantly, he said, listen to and record the impressions that come.
The Facebook account of Elder Gong expressed how he felt about his call to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He bore testimony of the Savior and said, “I humbly pledge all the energies and faculties of my soul, whatever they be or become, to my Savior, to my dear Susan and our family, to my Brethren, and to each of you, my beloved brothers and sisters.”
Elder Soares, the second new apostle, also expressed how he felt about his call to the Twelve on his Facebook page. The post talked about President Nelson’s “words and the tender look in his eyes” as Soares' responsibility was extended to him.
President Henry B. Eyring’s Facebook account shared his testimony of the Savior and how grateful he was for the opportunity to speak during conference on Easter Sunday. “Every day I am blessed to now that, because of His Atonement, I may someday be resurrected to live forever in a loving family,” he wrote.
The Facebook account of Elder David A. Bednar featured a picture of the empty tomb and he wrote, “He is our Redeemer, and on this Easter Sunday, I witness He lives.”
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf’s Facebook page posted about “beholding the Man” and seeking healing and comfort in the Savior. “My dear friends, when you are encompassed by sorrows and grief, behold the Man, behold the Savior,” he wrote.
The Facebook page of Elder Jeffrey R. Holland referenced the announcements from this weekend’s general conference and how LDS Church members are to care for and love one another. He promised the blessing of becoming closer to Christ as members “give God a helping hand.”
Elder D. Todd Christofferson’s Facebook account posted about the announcement of restructuring of Melchizedek Priesthood quorums. “I cannot adequately express how excited I am to contemplate the increasingly vital role that elders quorums will play in the future. The wisdom, experience, capacity, and strength that will be found in these quorums portend a new day and a new standard of priesthood service across the Church,” he said.
The Facebook page of Elder Ronald A. Rasband also posted about the priesthood quorum structure change, and he added his witness that it is the will of the Lord. He encouraged his followers to use this opportunity to examine their lives and better align their will with the Lord's.
Elder Gary E. Stevenson talked on his Facebook page about President Russell M. Nelson’s "heart of a prophet" and that he has been prepared and tutored by the Lord for his calling. “President Nelson has an exceptional way of teaching others and offering correction in a positive, respectful and uplifting manner,” he posted.
Sister Reyna I. Aburto’s Facebook account expressed a message of hope and the blessings that come from renewing determination to be the Lord’s disciples. She posted about how Mary Magdalene; Mary, the mother of James, and Salome felt when they knew the Lord has risen.