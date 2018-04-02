President Russell M. Nelson and the two newly called apostles, Elder Gerrit W. Gong and Elder Ulisses Soares, were among speakers from the 188th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints whose Facebook pages shared thoughts about talks and announcements made during the conference.

The Facebook account of President Nelson posted a video from his Sunday morning address about seeking personal revelation. In his talk, President Nelson shared the example of Joseph Smith and encouraged members to plead with their Father in Heaven for guidance and direction. Most importantly, he said, listen to and record the impressions that come.

Revelation for Our Lives My dear brothers and sisters, I plead with you to increase your spiritual capacity to receive revelation. Let this Easter Sunday be a defining moment in your life. Choose to do the spiritual work required to enjoy the gift of the Holy Ghost and hear the voice of the Spirit more frequently and more clearly. Posted by Russell M Nelson on Sunday, April 1, 2018

The Facebook account of Elder Gong expressed how he felt about his call to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He bore testimony of the Savior and said, “I humbly pledge all the energies and faculties of my soul, whatever they be or become, to my Savior, to my dear Susan and our family, to my Brethren, and to each of you, my beloved brothers and sisters.”

As I mentioned earlier today during general conference, words cannot express the overwhelming feelings since President... Posted by Gerrit W. Gong on Sunday, April 1, 2018

Elder Soares, the second new apostle, also expressed how he felt about his call to the Twelve on his Facebook page. The post talked about President Nelson’s “words and the tender look in his eyes” as Soares' responsibility was extended to him.

Today during general conference, I mentioned that even though I felt inadequate for the call President Russell M Nelson... Posted by Ulisses Soares on Sunday, April 1, 2018

President Henry B. Eyring’s Facebook account shared his testimony of the Savior and how grateful he was for the opportunity to speak during conference on Easter Sunday. “Every day I am blessed to now that, because of His Atonement, I may someday be resurrected to live forever in a loving family,” he wrote.

My brothers and sisters, I was grateful for the opportunity today to speak to you on the Lord’s Sabbath in the general... Posted by Henry B Eyring on Sunday, April 1, 2018

The Facebook account of Elder David A. Bednar featured a picture of the empty tomb and he wrote, “He is our Redeemer, and on this Easter Sunday, I witness He lives.”

I love and revere the Lord. His power and peace are real. He is our Redeemer, and on this Easter Sunday, I witness He lives. Posted by David A Bednar on Sunday, April 1, 2018

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf’s Facebook page posted about “beholding the Man” and seeking healing and comfort in the Savior. “My dear friends, when you are encompassed by sorrows and grief, behold the Man, behold the Savior,” he wrote.

As we celebrate Easter this week, I testify that the most important day in the history of mankind was the day when Jesus... Posted by Dieter F Uchtdorf on Sunday, April 1, 2018

The Facebook page of Elder Jeffrey R. Holland referenced the announcements from this weekend’s general conference and how LDS Church members are to care for and love one another. He promised the blessing of becoming closer to Christ as members “give God a helping hand.”

The words and announcements we heard at general conference this weekend challenged us to care for one another in a bold,... Posted by Jeffrey R Holland on Sunday, April 1, 2018

Elder D. Todd Christofferson’s Facebook account posted about the announcement of restructuring of Melchizedek Priesthood quorums. “I cannot adequately express how excited I am to contemplate the increasingly vital role that elders quorums will play in the future. The wisdom, experience, capacity, and strength that will be found in these quorums portend a new day and a new standard of priesthood service across the Church,” he said.

Many of you heard the historic announcement from our prophet, President Russell M Nelson, tonight. He said, “Tonight we... Posted by D Todd Christofferson on Saturday, March 31, 2018

The Facebook page of Elder Ronald A. Rasband also posted about the priesthood quorum structure change, and he added his witness that it is the will of the Lord. He encouraged his followers to use this opportunity to examine their lives and better align their will with the Lord’s.

Tonight, as I stood before thousands of priesthood holders in the Conference Center, I felt greatly humbled to be able... Posted by Ronald A. Rasband on Saturday, March 31, 2018

Elder Gary E. Stevenson talked on his Facebook page about President Russell M. Nelson’s "heart of a prophet" and that he has been prepared and tutored by the Lord for his calling. “President Nelson has an exceptional way of teaching others and offering correction in a positive, respectful and uplifting manner,” he posted.

It was our privilege this morning to sustain President Russell M Nelson as the president of The Church of Jesus Christ... Posted by Gary E. Stevenson on Saturday, March 31, 2018

Sister Reyna I. Aburto’s Facebook account expressed a message of hope and the blessings that come from renewing determination to be the Lord’s disciples. She posted about how Mary Magdalene; Mary, the mother of James, and Salome felt when they knew the Lord has risen.